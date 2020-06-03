Dubuque Community Schools students would go back to school this fall 10 days earlier than originally planned under a proposal by district leaders.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans on Tuesday outlined for school board members plans to bump up the first day of school to Aug. 14 to help make up for instructional time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first day of school originally had been planned for Aug. 24.
That will add six instructional days to the 2020-2021 school calendar, which will allow teachers more time to weave missed instruction into their teaching throughout the year. School buildings in the state shuttered in mid-March, though school districts still were required to provide learning opportunities through the end of the school year.
“We can’t make up all the days lost in six days, but every minute we have with kids (we can work on catching them up),” Rheingans said.
Meanwhile, Western Dubuque Community School District officials announced a proposal that would add another 11 days to the school calendar.
“This extra time will be used to help us recover the essential concepts our students missed during the extended school closure this year,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts wrote in an online announcement.
Dubuque public Schools
Rheingans discussed the proposal during a meeting of the school board’s Educational Programs/Policy Committee. The calendar will go to the school board for approval at its June 8 meeting.
District officials propose adding instructional days to the calendar by cutting the number of fall professional development days for teachers from six to 3.5. Teachers would return to school for professional development on Aug. 7, rather than Aug. 13.
Orientation for select grades would be held on Aug. 13 before all students started class the next day.
Professional development would be focused on where students are academically and how to catch them up, Rheingans said. Teachers also have mandatory training this week to help make up for some of the missed development days in the fall.
Rheingans said there will be work to fill in learning gaps early in the year, but it isn’t something educators can do in a week. Rather, it would be something that happens every time teachers shift chapters or when they see where students are as they reach different learning standards.
He said much of the district’s decision-making process in creating the proposed calendar is related to costs.
“School days are very expensive,” he said.
The added instructional days would be held on dates when educators already were scheduled to be in professional development, so their pay is already budgeted. There still would be some additional costs on those days for food service, transportation and paraprofessionals.
School Board President Tami Ryan said after the meeting that the calendar is a good plan and one that the district can afford.
“It’s a way to get students back a little bit earlier,” she said. “The district looked at every scenario possible as to when to be able to start, and it all comes down to what we are able to afford and how we can get kids back into the learning groove.”
Other schools
The proposed Western Dubuque Community School District calendar would move the first day of school to Aug. 13, rather than Aug. 24, and push back the last day from May 27 to June 2.
“Although this calendar has not been officially approved by the school board, we believe it will be approved by them at their next meeting on June 8th,” Colpitts wrote.
Officials from Holy Family Catholic Schools are still in the planning stages for next year and have not finalized any possible changes to the calendar, Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said.
However, because Holy Family required students to participate in virtual instruction while school buildings were closed, they hope they can honor their previously approved calendar, Bormann said.
“We’re going to assess student needs and evaluate how the year went, but with such a high percentage of participation, we believe our kids are doing tremendous work,” Bormann said. “So we’ll release what our calendar looks like closer to July 1, when the return-to-learn plan is due (to the state).”