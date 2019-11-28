From pilot shortages to airline bankruptcies and consolidation, Dubuque Regional Airport encountered its share of turbulence over the past decade-plus as its officials worked to expand air service.
But despite industry headwinds, Dubuque has witnessed a 23% increase in passenger traffic since 2012 and has become the second-busiest airport in the state, fueled by increases in student and transient business air traffic.
“When I started here, we had air service from 35-seat regional jets, with people crammed into a terminal built in the 1940s that needed to be demolished by 1990 and was not designed to handle all of the security screening requirements” of a post-9/11 world, said longtime Airport Manager Robert Grierson.
Grierson retired Wednesday after 13 years of guiding airport operations, expansion and improved air service to Dubuque.
An active pilot, retired Army Reserve colonel and adjunct faculty member for University of Dubuque’s Aviation Department, he has managed the airport since mid-2006.
At that time, the terminal offered a small waiting area with a security screening point jammed into a hallway between the gate and luggage-claim area. The layout created a major chokepoint, with Transportation Security Administration, baggage claim, rental car counters and greeting areas all converging.
The post-security holding area only could fit about 50 people.
Today, passengers are greeted by a 35,615-square-foot terminal that debuted in summer 2016 six months ahead of schedule and millions under budget.
Three times bigger than the old facility, the terminal is designed for future expansion. Features like counter space for additional airlines and more security lanes allow for future growth.
“Today we have service from 50-seat regional jets,” with room to accommodate larger regional jets with 70 to 90 seats, more charter flights to Biloxi, Miss., and Laughlin, Nev. and an airport ready to take Dubuque air service “forward for at least the next 30 years,” Grierson said.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Molly Grover, who has worked with Grierson “since Day 1,” said he “has been a tireless and unwavering champion” who has “done a lot to advance air service in the community.”
Longtime airport employee Todd Dalsing will take over supervision and management of the airport and Dubuque Jet Center today.
A graduate of University of Dubuque, Dalsing was hired as an airport operations specialist in 1994. In 2004, he was promoted to operation and maintenance supervisor.
He previously served as interim airport manger on three occasions, including once for a year when Grierson was stationed in Afghanistan.
Dalsing said his top priorities will be maintaining a safe and secure airfield and providing “quality, viable, competitive airport services and facilities” that support economic development in the region.