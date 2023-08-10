DYERSVILLE, Iowa — There were few open seats to be found at Dyersville’s city hall on Monday as the Dyersville City Council again tackled the first reading of a proposed amendment of its ordinance regulating adult entertainment facilities.
In late June, several potential issues regarding the legality of the city’s current ordinance had been raised by the ACLU, prompting a legal review by the city’s assistant attorney.
Even though the council has already held several discussions on the matter and the issue has gotten a lot of media coverage, there was still some confusion from the public on what exactly the council was proposing to change and why.
Recommended for you
Citizens who showed up in force wanted to make it clear: they do not want to see the city’s ordinance regulating events including drag shows weakened.
While a demand letter issued by the ACLU certainly got the ball rolling, City Administrator Mick Michel said the assumption that the ACLU was forcing the city’s hand is where a lot of the misunderstanding is stemming from. The letter prompted the city to do a closer examination, where it discovered that an additional paragraph needed to be inserted into the ordinance in order for the city to withstand any legal challenges.
For the council, it was clear that the public wants to maintain strong restrictions on adult entertainment, and Michel said he felt this proposal struck a good balance in protecting the safety, health and welfare of the community.
And, in effect, the spirit and intent of the original ordinance passed in 2007 is still fully intact.
The city’s current code section regulating adult entertainment, comprised of nearly 4,500 words in all, will be nearly unchanged as this amendment adds 33 words that define precisely what “adult amusement or entertainment” constitutes, which is “a live performance of amusement or entertainment distinguished or characterized by an emphasis on acts or material depicting, describing, or relating to sex acts or specified anatomical areas.”
One section states adult entertainment activities cannot take place within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, junior high or senior high school; a church, which conducts religious programs; park or recreational facilities operated and improved by the city, county, County Conservation Board or state; federal, state, county, city or special district governmental offices; supermarket or convenience market primarily engaged in the sale of food or fuel; restaurant, fast-food or food establishment catering to family trade or within 2,000 feet of any other adult entertainment facility.
Michel said the new ordinance goes about as far as the U.S. Supreme Court will allow as far as the government enacting time, place and manner restrictions on speech.
“We can’t legislate content, we can’t legislate expression,” Michel said.
Michel noted that if the council were to push the envelope any further in regard to the ordinance’s language, it would risk being taken to court where the entire ordinance could be nullified.
The proposed amendment went through the Planning and Administration Committee and Councilman Tom Westhoff said as a member of that committee, he was not going to allow the current ordinance to be weakened but also noted there is only so much the city can regulate.
“That was extremely important to me, as a parent, and someone who takes pride in living here,” Westhoff said. “And I understand everyone’s position — I know you’d like us to go further and make sure these people never show up, but we can’t do that, it’s not within our rights to do that. I know that is frustrating for some, but we have to do what’s right for the city.
“At the same time, let’s not start a war we don’t need to be in — there are a lot of people who want to start fights, we don’t need to fall for the bait.”
Mayor Jeff Jacque agreed. “We want you to be assured that we are not taking anything away, only strengthening our position as a community to protect everyone who lives here and our children.”
While the ordinance’s definitions were thoroughly discussed, there still was the elephant in the room that most in attendance were concerned with — whether or not this ordinance would ban what is commonly referred to as “drag queen story hour,” a practice each member of the public who spoke at the meeting was vehemently against.
In that regard, it’s a pretty big gray area that would need to be examined on a case-by-case basis.
If the content is regular, age-appropriate material, like the example used of a man dressing as Mrs. Claus and reading “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” that is much different from someone reading R-rated material with sexual content.
“The city cannot prevent a person from reading to children if a business decides they want to do that,” Michel said, adding that no U.S. city has the ability to legislate against the first example. “The United States Supreme Court has been very clear of what constitutes adult entertainment.”
If one of these events were to turn sexual in nature, Michel said photographic or video evidence could be forwarded to the city attorney, who could then review the matter and possibly press charges.
Michel also said the city has a very limited capacity to deny a business the right to operate within city limits because some members of the public find its beliefs objectionable.
“You have the choice of whether or not you want to participate in that and I would think that if you found that content to be offensive to you and your family, you wouldn’t show up to that. But if some other parent decides that’s going to be fun and entertaining, that is their individual expression.”
After nearly an hour of discussion, the council passed the first of the three required readings.