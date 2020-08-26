A Dubuque man previously charged with attempted murder pleaded guilty in federal court this week for his role in a New Year's Day shooting.
Katwan M. Brown, 27, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to a charge of being a felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.
A sentencing hearing has not been set yet. He faces up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release following that term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street at about 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1 when there was a shooting in which Darrin D. Heard was hit in the abdomen.
Police saw Derrick D. Timmons, 29, no permanent address, flee the area and chased him until he went into 1395 Walnut St., documents state. Police later arrested Timmons inside.
Court documents state that Brown supplied the handgun used in the shooting.
"Dubuque police officers later found a pistol in the alleyway, as well as a cellphone and identification belonging to Brown," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. "Brown’s fingerprints were found on the magazine inside the pistol."
Both Brown and Timmons were arrested in January and charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with attempted murder, among other weapons charges. Those charges were dismissed in lieu of the federal prosecution. Timmons also is charged in federal court with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as he has prior felony convictions.
Brown was convicted of felony forgery and drug charges in 2013, a felony drug charge in 2018 and domestic assault charges in 2015 and 2017.