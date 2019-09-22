PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Police Department has found an economical solution to equip its officers with body cameras, capitalizing on the introduction of improved cellular coverage in the area.
Officers are using off-the-shelf smartphones, devices that offer a multitude of services beyond video recording — even giving police headquarters a live window into the city’s streets.
“It’s probably the fourth different type of body camera that we had, and by far, it’s superior to anything that we’ve used before,” said Sgt. Josh Grabandt.
The department contracted with software developer Visual Labs Inc. The company’s application works on any Android-compatible smartphone, transforming the device into a body camera while maintaining its functionality as a cellular phone, said Alexander Popof, chief operating officer.
“Rather than having a stand-alone, camera-only GoPro-type device that just records video and audio, the officer is carrying a smartphone that does the same thing,” he said. “But it can do a lot more.”
The company, headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley in Menlo Park, Calif., contracts with about 100 law enforcement departments across the country.
As officers record, the smartphone uploads footage to the cloud in real time. The body cameras also can be activated and accessed remotely and provide live feeds across the web to those who have been granted access.
“They don’t even have to take the phone off their chest,” said Lt. Jeffrey Haas, of the Platteville Police Department. “It’s really slick.”
Departments can also track officers’ locations in real time. Such information can not only inform dispatchers during critical incidents, but also be used to plan patrol shifts.
The devices’ functionality is possible due to the expansion of a special high-speed, wireless broadband service to southwest Wisconsin in late 2018. Called FirstNet, the service is offered by AT&T and only available to first responders.
The Platteville Police Department utilizes four Visual Labs-enabled phones among its 20 sworn officers and installed one inside a squad car, but Haas hopes to acquire more. Monthly fees for each device total about $80 for cellular service and $50 for the Visual Labs software and digital evidence storage.
While the costs are similar to the $850 cameras the department previously used, the old equipment frequently broke and was expensive to repair, Haas said.
He sought out the technology at the suggestion of Platteville’s chief of police, who learned about Visual Labs at a conference.
Other police departments in the tri-state region do not employ the same technology.
The Galena (Ill.) Police Department uses cameras manufactured by WatchGuard Video. They were purchased using a donation, and Chief Lori Huntington said she is pleased with their performance.
Although they are not smartphones, the cameras offer similar features to Visual Labs’ app, such as wireless uploading and live streaming.
The Fennimore Police Department employs standard body cameras, but is looking to purchase WatchGuard models.
In Jackson County, Iowa, the sheriff’s department likewise uses WatchGuard.
“We have them for our protection and the protection of the community,” said Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder.