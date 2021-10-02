PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Construction of a much-anticipated warehousing, light manufacturing and distribution facility in Platteville Industrial Park is delayed, but city and economic leaders say the project is moving forward.
Cummins — an engine and power generator manufacturer headquartered in Columbus, Ind. — intended to run the operation from a 342,000-square-foot building that it planned to rent from Indianapolis developer Scannell Properties.
The $20 million project was scheduled to begin in April, but it has been held up by pandemic-related supply chain disruption, said Ela Kakde, executive director of Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp.
“The cost of materials has really altered their timeline. There is a backlog of concrete and steel,” she said. “Everything is on such a delay that if you haven’t stockpiled it, it’s going to take you some time or you’re going to pay beaucoup bucks to get it.”
Now, Cummins is considering other developers and possibly constructing the facility in two phases.
Staff from Scannell Properties directed the Telegraph Herald to Cummins for comment, but Cummins Communications Director Jon Mills did not respond to multiple requests.
The Platteville facility would support a nearby Cummins manufacturing outfit in Mineral Point.
Cummins previously stated that the company will commit to leasing the premises from Scannell for 10 years. Mills said it would employ 200 to 220 full-time personnel in Platteville, consisting of existing Cummins employees, contracted staff and an unspecified number of new hires.
The building would be located on a nearly 21-acre lot adjacent to Vision Drive and Eastside Road. The city invested about $1.3 million at the site, including grading and the addition of road access and utility service.
The land was to be transferred to Scannell Properties at a preliminary sale price of $20.78, based on a formula that provides discounts for the value of land improvements and the number and pay of new jobs created.
No land transfers have occurred, said Joe Carroll, Platteville community development director.
Modifications to the construction plan will require a revision to the city’s development agreement, subject to approval by the Platteville Common Council, he said.
Council President Barb Daus called the delay “unfortunate” but “beyond the control” of the parties.
“I think as things kind of settle in, we’ll see and hear more,” she said. “(This) holds great promise for us. I just think the timeline is going to be longer than we projected.”
Cummins, a Fortune 500 corporation, distributes products through 600 facilities and sells them at 7,600 dealer locations across more than 190 countries and territories.