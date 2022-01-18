Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Elkader and Maquoketa, Iowa.
A coffee shop in Elkader soon will reopen with a new owner, a new name and a mix of new menu items and popular favorites.
Jody Schroeder will open The Brim at 110 W. Bridge St. on Monday, Jan. 24. The shop was formerly known as Treats on Bridge Street Bistro and had been operated by Mary Collins and her husband, Ron Kuehl, for 12 years.
Schroeder, of rural Garnavillo, said she always loved the business and is honored to take charge of the restaurant that many area customers have taken to heart.
“(The restaurant) has a really good strong base, and I’m just adding my own style, my own twist to what is currently here,” she said.
She will continue to offer many of the restaurant’s menu items, including homemade soups, sandwiches and breakfast items, while adding new options such as salads to the mix.
Schroeder also is partnering with other local businesses to obtain some of its products, including Euphoria Coffee in West Union, Iowa, and Country View Dairy in Hawkeye, Iowa.
“It is about the quality of the coffee and the food, and I also want a nice inviting environment,” she said. “I like coffee, but I love people, and … I want them to leave feeling better than they did when they walked in.”
Upon opening, The Brim’s hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The business can be reached at 563-245-2242.