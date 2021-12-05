Chris Maiers’ daughter chose to quit her ballet lessons this year, but Chris did not.
This was far from the original plan for the 45-year-old project portfolio manager, who first volunteered to perform in a production of “The Nutcracker” four years ago because his daughter was in the show and it simply needed the male bodies.
At the time, it was nothing more than an opportunity to spend time with his children, but it was also stepping into an entirely foreign world that Maiers quickly found himself fascinated by.
“The only other dancing I have done was square dancing in the ‘90s,” Maiers said. “This was all completely new to me.”
Today, Maiers has danced in numerous performances at the Grand Opera House in Dubuque, including “The Nutcracker” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” He recently began attending weekly adult ballet classes at the Academy of Ballet in Dubuque.
“It’s a different activity than anything I have ever done,” Maiers said. “It helps me to be a little more active, and I like the camaraderie of it all.”
Maiers is part of a group of fathers who will perform in this year’s production of “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 11 to 19, presented by the Dubuque City Youth Ballet at the Grand Opera House. Practically all of them initially joined the cast because of their child’s involvement, and many have gone on to return every year since. Though they all joined separately, the fathers now work together to help one another improve their dancing.
For several weeks leading up to the performance, they are a focused collective, coaching one another on proper movements and emailing notes on ways they can refine their techniques. When showtime comes, they don their makeup and costumes and take the stage and dance together.
They are the ballet dads.
“We are all doing the same moves, and we are all sharing a common experience,” said David Klavitter, who is participating in his third production of “The Nutcracker.” “You get to know each other pretty well.”
Like Maiers, Klavitter volunteered to learn ballet because of his son’s participation with Dubuque City Youth Ballet. He had already participated in a production of “Mary Poppins” with his children, so this seemed like the logical next step.
“You always look for opportunities to participate in activities with your kids,” Klavitter said. “This really seemed like another one of those opportunities.”
The need for male dancers is nothing new for ballet. The dance form has long been dominated by female performers, with the Dance Data Project estimating that female ballet class participants outnumber male participants by a ratio of 20 to 1.
As a result, it is difficult for some dance companies to fill male roles, so the recruitment of fathers is often a useful strategy.
“There are not many boys who go through the program,” Maiers said. “Us dads help fill in those roles for the men.”
Mark McKeon is participating in his first performance of “The Nutcracker” this year. Several of his children have participated in ballet classes before, but he wanted to be able to dance with his oldest daughter for the first time.
“I listened to Metallica and AC/DC all my life,” he said. “This is all totally new, to learn the steps, the timing, the counts. It was intimidating at first.”
Like all new dance dads, McKeon said he largely has been taken under the wing of the more experienced fathers, who help him with his timing and coach him on proper facial expressions when on stage. Entertain, but don’t entertain yourself, he is told.
Annabelle McKeon, 14, Mark’s daughter, said it initially was humorous to see her father try ballet, but she is thrilled that they will be able to dance together.
“I think it’s really cool,” she said. “It was kind of funny watching him at first, but he has gotten better.”
Megan MacLeod, instructor at the Academy of Ballet, said the ballet dads bring an enthusiasm to the entire production.
“They have this great camaraderie that they have established,” MacLeod said. “They are invested from the beginning because they want their kids to be proud of them.”
In the “Nutcracker,” all of the dads perform in the same early scene, a Christmas party which serves as the preamble to a magical journey filled with battling mice and soldiers, dancing snowflakes and the Sugar Plum Fairy.
For the ballet dads, it means largely filling a simple role for one scene, one that they can work on together by providing encouragement and sharing notes.
“It’s a team,” Klavitter said. “We’re all working to learn this together and get better at it.”
After the scene, the dads must stay in costume for the remainder of the performance so they can take the stage one last time for the bow at the end.
Klavitter said he and the other dads mostly spend those two hours sitting around and talking, and it is in that time that true friendships have formed.
“We are all sitting there in makeup and talking for the rest of the show,” Klavitter said. “You get to know each other pretty well.”
The entire experience has led to a new appreciation for ballet for many of the dads, some of whom continue to practice their dancing even after the annual “Nutcracker” performance.
McKeon said he has attended ballet performances at the Grand Opera House for several years, but his first year spent as an actual performer has created a new appreciation for the art form that he has never held before.
“I have a lot more insight into it all,” McKeon said. “There is a uniqueness to the whole thing that I have really enjoyed.”
For Maiers, ballet has become something he truly cares for and wants to improve in. He doesn’t see himself ever starring in a production, but he does hope his participation can help remove the stigma that ballet is only for women.
Ballet can be for everyone, he said. As a practicing ballet dad, he is proof of that.