A Dubuque movie theater will reopen this week after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phoenix Theatres announced it will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 27, with a slate of offerings.
The theater at 555 John F. Kennedy Road also will show highlights from several films from the Julien Dubuque Film Festival during September.
Guests will be required to practice 6-foot social distancing. Staff members will be screened for health and will disinfect “high-contact” surfaces at least every 30 minutes as part of the theater’s reopening guidelines.