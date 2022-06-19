A local Toys for Tots campaign and its coordinator have been recognized at the national level.
Toys for Tots in Dubuque has been named the No. 1 campaign in the U.S. for the 2021 season by the National Marine Forces Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation, according to a press release.
The local campaign’s coordinator, Bryce Parks, was named National Coordinator of the Year among 832 national campaigns.
“It’s remarkably humbling and appreciated because I know what everyone else is doing across America,” Parks said in the release. “When people are running campaigns in the poorest communities in America or in huge cities where they serve not just thousands but tens of thousands of kids, it feels like a mistake for me to get singled out for this honor. But I guess each of us can only do what we can, with what we have, where we live. And apparently, I’m doing something right.”
The Dubuque Toys For Tots program also was recognized in 2016 as the Midwest Regional Campaign of the Year, with Parks previously named a regional winner.
Since then, Parks twice has been invited to speak at the National Toys for Tots Coordinators Conference in Washington, D.C. He will return for a third time in September.
The release states that the Dubuque campaign provides new toys for approximately 5,000 children in the tri-state area each holiday season.
Founded in 1947, the program also supports reading programs through libraries, schools and in partnership with nonprofits, as well as local organizations and charities with prizes for kids’ achievements, supplies for operational support and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.