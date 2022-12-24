A man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to stabbing his girlfriend in Dubuque earlier this year.
Nicholas M. Ostrander, 33, of East Dubuque, Ill., recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of domestic assault while displaying a weapon. He was initially charged with third or subsequent domestic assault but pleaded guilty to the amended charge.
If a plea deal is accepted, charges of first-degree harassment and contempt — violation of a no contact protective order — would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a two-year prison sentence. Ostrander will be allowed to argue for any other legal sentence at his sentencing hearing, which is set for Jan. 23 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the 1900 block of Central Avenue on Sept. 1 after receiving a report of an injured woman “who jumped out of a car because a guy threatened to kill her.”
Police met with Debra A. VanOstrand, 51, of East Dubuque, Ill., who was being treated by paramedics. VanOstrand had a laceration on her upper left arm that nearly reached the top of her shoulder, documents state.
VanOstrand reported that she had been stabbed by her boyfriend, Ostrander, while inside a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Rhomberg Avenue, documents state. During an argument in the vehicle, Ostrander stabbed the driver’s seat.
“(VanOstrand then) stated that Ostrander put his right arm in front of her in a hugging motion,” documents state. “She stated that with his left arm, he reached around the rear of the seat and cut her upper left arm. She stated that Ostrander dropped the knife and told her he didn’t mean to.”
VanOstrand then began to drive to the hospital, documents state. She reported that Ostrander began “freaking out” and begged her not to seek medical treatment, documents state.
“(VanOstrand) stated that she told (Ostrander) that she wouldn’t tell anyone that it was him that stabbed her and that she just wanted him to never contact her again,” documents state. “She stated that he replied that he would just have (to) murder her and then kill himself.”
VanOstrand reported that she then parked the car and ran to a restaurant to get help.