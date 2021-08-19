Two additional candidates officially are running in this fall’s Dubuque mayoral election.
City officials on Wednesday confirmed that April White and Antonino “Nino” Erba have filed candidate paperwork for the mayoral seat, joining City Council Members David Resnick and Brad Cavanagh. Roy Buol, the city’s longest-serving mayor, announced in April that he would not run again.
Both White and Erba previously announced their intentions to run for the seat, but the paperwork makes it official.
Their entrance into the race triggers a primary election for the seat on Oct. 5. The two candidates that receive the most votes in that election will move onto the Nov. 2 general election.
The filing period for the mayoral seat and three City Council positions runs through Thursday, Aug. 26. The council positions are an at-large seat, a Ward 1 seat and a Ward 3 seat.
For the at-large seat, incumbent Ric Jones and challenger Michaela Freiburger have filed.
For the Ward 3 seat, incumbent Danny Sprank and challenger Rickey Carner II are running.
Incumbent Susan Farber is the only candidate so far running for the Ward 1 seat.
As of Wednesday, the mayoral race is the only one requiring a primary election. Early voting for that election is scheduled to begin on Sept. 15, according to the county elections office.
Residents hoping to vote early can either do so in person at the elections office in the county courthouse in Dubuque or by mail-in ballot. Ballots can be requested at dubuquecountyiowa.gov/189/elections.