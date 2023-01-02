Stories about high-profile crimes and business announcements were among the most read on TelegraphHerald.com in 2022.
Here are the 15 stories that garnered the most views on the TH’s website.
1
11 men arrested in Dubuque prostitution sting, including county treasurer — A joint law enforcement operation in Dubuque County resulted in the arrest of 11 men in Dubuque — including Dubuque County’s treasurer — as part of a two-day sting “targeting human trafficking through prostitution.” County Treasurer Randy L. Wedewer, 60, of Epworth, Iowa, was among those arrested on charges of prostitution during the operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 8 and 9. To date, 10 of the 11 men have been sentenced to probation; one case remains pending.
2
Authorities ID 3 family members killed at Maquoketa Caves — Three members of a Cedar Falls, Iowa, family were killed in Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt, were killed in the campground, while the couple’s 9-year-old son survived the attack. Authorities said the suspected killer, Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park.
3
Dubuque teens killed in NW Arterial crash — William L. Wodrich IV, 18; Kennedy E. Elskamp, 17; and Chloe M. Lucas, 17, died in a crash on the Northwest Arterial on July 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on the arterial near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road. A press release states that Wodrich was driving south “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of the vehicle. Elskamp and Lucas were passengers in the vehicle. The three teens attended Dubuque Senior High School.
4
1 dead, 2 children seriously injured in crash in Dubuque — One person was killed and two children were seriously injured on May 8 in another crash on the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque. Blake Winfrey, 24, of Dubuque, was pronounced dead at the scene. The children, ages 6 and 7, who are related to Winfrey, were taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Deputies were dispatched to the arterial near John F. Kennedy Road at about 4:50 a.m. May 8 after debris was reported in the roadway, and they found the single-vehicle crash.
5
National retailer to close Dubuque store amid financial struggles — The Dubuque location of a retail chain selling bedroom, bathroom and kitchen items closed permanently in late 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond in September released a list of 56 stores that the company planned to close, including the store at 2475 Northwest Arterial in Asbury Plaza. The store opened in April 2003.
6
Recently retired police chief dies at 55 — Just months after his retirement, Dubuque’s former police chief died April 15. Mark Dalsing, 55, retired from the role in September of 2021, then started in November 2021 as the affordable housing director for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Dalsing spent 32 years with the Dubuque Police Department and became chief in February 2010. Dalsing was remembered for his leadership, his deep connection to the community and his sense of humor.
7
$80 million expansion at Field of Dreams to include ballfields, hotel, fieldhouse, amphitheater — The owner of Field of Dreams in Dyersville announced in April plans for an $80 million investment into the beloved movie site. Officials with Go the Distance Baseball unveiled a master plan of projects and improvements for the site, including nine new ballfields, a 104-room boutique hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater. Plans also call for the construction of team dormitories, a 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, a recreational vehicle park, an all-abilities inclusive park and jogging trails through cornfields. The investment team is led by Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball and a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, along with Chicago-area real estate developer and entrepreneur Rick Heidner and former Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager Dan Evans.
8
Dubuque restaurant permanently closes —Fazoli’s, 1210 E. 16th St., had its final day of operations on Oct. 28. For several years, Dubuque boasted two Fazoli’s locations. The other one, located at 3338 John F. Kennedy Road, closed in June 2018. Fazoli’s serves a variety of foods including pasta, sandwiches, salads and pizza. It is based in Lexington, Ky., and operates more than 220 restaurants nationwide.
9
Boil advisory issued for 15,600 Dubuque addresses after bacteria detected — The City of Dubuque issued a precautionary boil water advisory on Sept. 8 for a large portion of the community after bacteria was detected in a water tank. About 15,600 addresses are impacted by the advisory, according to a press release. Two days later, the order was canceled after test results came back negative for bacteria.
10
1 Dubuque location of national fast food chain closes — One of the Dubuque locations of a national fast-food chain permanently closed in September. The closure of Hardee’s at 2196 University Ave. was announced on the store’s signage. Hardee’s locations at 420 Rhomberg Ave. and 2100 Twin Valley Drive in Dubuque remain open.
11
U.S. Census: Most of tri-state-area’s smallest towns continue to lose population — Newly released five-year population estimates from U.S. Census Bureau show falling populations in most of the tri-state-area’s smallest communities. The estimates cover Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. During the time, there was an increase of 1,964 people in the total population of seven local counties: Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Of that increase, 88% occurred in communities with at least 1,500 residents. The 37 area municipalities with populations of less than 1,500 actually lost a combined 419 residents, while unincorporated areas of the counties gained residents.
12
Downtown Dubuque bar changing name, ownership — A downtown Dubuque bar and restaurant changed its name and ownership in November. Larry Ikonomopoulos, owner of Skinny Maginny’s, sold the business to Dubuque couple Chad Miller and Christina Rose Miller. The Millers changed the restaurant’s name to Baraboo’s on Main, in honor of their dog. Miller has worked in the local restaurant and bar industry for 27 years, including stints at Buffalo Wild Wings, Coconut Cove Resort in southwest Wisconsin, Dubuque Marina & Yardarm bar and grill and The Vault restaurant in Dubuque.
13
Authorities ID Dubuque man believed to have drowned — Authorities identified a Dubuque man who went missing on the Mississippi River on June 22 as they continued to search for him. Two days later, authorities located the body of Alan Hartig, 51, about two miles south of the location where he last was seen off the shore of Finley’s Landing in Dubuque County. Authorities reported that he had been wading in shallow water, with his pontoon beached on a sand bar, when the boat dislodged and started drifting downriver. He was last seen pursuing it.
14
Authorities: Dubuque man arrested with 11 pounds of marijuana, $200,000 cash — A Dubuque man was arrested after authorities said a search of his residence revealed more than 11 pounds of marijuana and more than $200,000 in cash as well as numerous firearms. Tanner E. Millman, 22, of 310 E. 22nd St., was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia following the Feb. 23 search. Those charges were dismissed in December after Millman was charged in federal court with possession of a firearm by a drug user and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
15
Documents ID victim, bond set at $2 million in fatal shooting in Dubuque — Bond was set at $2 million cash for a man accused of a fatal shooting June 4 in Dubuque. Keywani D. Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the killing of Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20. Court documents state that Evans shot Jackson in the back of the head and two more times after he fell to the ground. Evans has pleaded not guilty.
