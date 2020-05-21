An Iowa agency this week announced the extension of the deadline to apply for a utility assistance program for low-income residents. The deadline to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now June 30, according to the Iowa Department of Human Rights. The program received supplemental funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
A press release from the department notes that job losses or reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic might leave some families struggling to pay their utility bills.
Families can apply for LIHEAP through their local community action agency to help pay part of their utility bills. Eligibility for the program is based on income and household size.
Information about local community action agencies is available online at bit.ly/36cjIjS or by dialing 211.