A new way for Dubuque residents to report lesser property crimes has yet to gain traction.
Dubuque police announced in August that theft and criminal damage incidents that occur within the city with a loss of less than $300 and no known suspects could be reported online at cityofdubuque.org/police. The online form can be submitted instead of meeting with an officer.
“We haven’t seen it utilized as much as we had anticipated, and we’d like to see people utilize it more,” said Lt. Ted McClimon.
Police hoped that the online reporting tool would streamline the process for residents and officers.
“The big thing is the convenience — being able to do it any time, day or night, from home, without having to have an officer come to your home or work,” McClimon said.
The tool is intended only for minor property crimes that have a relatively low chance of being solved because of a lack of a suspect. After an online report is filed, the residents will receive an email with a reference number for the case, which can be used for insurance purposes.
“Some people may still be in the mindset that they need to call (the crime) in to dispatch, and some people may prefer to talk to an officer, too,” McClimon said.
Police instituted other forms of online reporting earlier, including links for residents to submit tips, to request additional attention in a specific neighborhood or to seek additional traffic enforcement on a specific roadway.
“We are seeing an increase in the past year in these online requests,” McClimon said.
He said some people could be hesitant to report low-level property crimes.
“A large percentage (of such crimes) go unreported when there is a low dollar amount,” he said. “But there is a benefit for both residents and us to have it reported. By reporting them, you always have that tracking number on file and it’s easier (for investigators) if it is reported (in a timely manner).”
City spokesman Randy Gehl said use of an online system to report various municipal issues has remained steady on the city’s website, cityofdubuque.org.
Under the “Report a concern” tab on the website, users can request alley and street maintenance, report bushes hanging over sidewalks, report dangerous animals and submit information on other issues.
“The tools have streamlined the process by giving residents another way to report issues,” Gehl said. “Rather than calling or trying to connect with city staff during business hours, they can report issues or submit requests 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The information goes directly to the appropriate department and designated staff person.”
Additionally, the city’s “MyDBQ” app allows residents to report issues, submit requests and attach photos from their smartphones.