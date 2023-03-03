MENOMINEE, Ill. — After four decades, the longtime owners of an area tavern will close their chapter on the business this spring.

J.M.’s Tap will mark 40 years in the Menominee community in May, which is also when owners Jerry and Karen Meyer will retire. The couple plan to close the tavern May 1, though the two also hope to sell the business.

