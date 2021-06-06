PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mabel Martin realized something was wrong when her newborn son Timothy would not nurse.
“(He) had a high-pitched cry and was very lethargic,” she said.
Martin’s aunt suspected she knew the cause, so the family sought treatment at a hospital in Ohio, where Timothy was diagnosed with maple syrup urine disease.
The rare metabolic condition, which occurs in about one out of 185,000 live births in the general population, leaves the body unable to process amino acids, leading to the buildup of toxic compounds. Left untreated, it can result in permanent neurologic damage, coma and death.
MSUD occurs with considerably higher frequency among members of insular Plain sect communities, which include the Amish, Hutterites and Mennonites. Studies estimate a frequency of one in 176 to 358 births.
The Martins, a Mennonite family who run a dairy farm in rural Lancaster, have three children with MSUD, including Timothy, now 19. Timothy and his siblings Erma, 3, and Quinton, 8, manage their condition by limiting their protein intake and consuming a special formula.
They are treated at the Center for Special Children, a clinic affiliated with Vernon Memorial Healthcare in La Farge, Wis., that specializes in diagnosing and managing genetic disorders in children.
Volunteers from southwest Wisconsin will host an auction on Saturday, June 12, in support of the clinic, which serves more than 25 Plain sect children from Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
Most patients at the clinic are children from Plain sect communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, but the program is open to anyone in need of its specialized services.
In addition to offering low-cost services, clinic staff also collaborate with researchers to identify new genetic mutations.
The majority of the clinic’s operating costs, about $320,000 annually, are financed through annual benefit auctions, said Sheri Hammond, the center’s program manager. The center depends on donations, as most patients lack private or public health insurance.
More than 150 items, including furniture, rugs, quilts and lawn and garden tools, have been donated for the local auction. A restored John Deere 530 tractor, ice cream churner and a pony and cart will be on the auction block, too. Food will be sold throughout the day.
“These doctors bend over backwards to go after genetic disorders,” said Owen Martin, an event organizer and member of the local Mennonite community.
Norman Snyder, a Mennonite farmer from Livingston, takes his 2-year-old son to the center for medical care.
The boy lives with pontocerebellar hypoplasia, a gene mutation that causes intellectual disability and seizures.
“We can do really nothing for him,” Snyder said. “It’s just to keep him comfortable.”