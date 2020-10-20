- A recent article published by Maquoketa Sentinel-Press examines a video posted on social media that appears to show Jackson County sheriff candidate Steve Schroeder drinking alcohol with his 21-year-old daughter and a woman younger than the legal drinking age. A story Monday on Page 5A mischaracterized the Sentinel-Press’ reporting on the incident.
A letter highlighting a voters guide to candidate views on gun violence issues, published Saturday, was written by Tim Moothart, president of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence. The author’s name was misspelled. The Telegraph Herald regrets the errors.