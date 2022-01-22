PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Although the details are uncertain, a housing developer intends to move forward with the completion of a Platteville subdivision that has drawn neighborhood scrutiny.
Mike Osterholz is reluctant to disclose his plans for Golden Heights Estates until designs are complete, but he is certain he will replat and reduce the size of the lots on the city’s south side near Pioneer Road.
Osterholz is under the watch of concerned residents, who largely objected to a previous design for a pocket neighborhood he pitched to the Platteville Common Council in 2020.
“For sure, it’s not going to be exactly what’s out there,” he said, referring to the 18 existing lots, which each span about 21,000 square feet.
While Osterholz has not ruled out a pocket neighborhood concept, he added that the housing will not be situated at the density he previously pitched, which included up to 34 houses surrounding a common green space, along with an additional 12 to 14 single-family homes on lots across the street.
“My guess (is) it will be somewhere in the middle,” Osterholz said.
The previous design triggered discussion among residents, who questioned whether he was allowed to plat parcels that might not conform to the sizes of neighboring properties.
A developer may do so if lot sizes remain within standards outlined in city ordinances.
The city recently reduced the minimum lot size to 8,000 square feet, in accordance with recommendations from a housing study it commissioned several years ago. Results indicated a demand for residences of all price points in Platteville, especially for first-time homebuyers.
“Our goal as a city is to ensure that we have housing that is available for residents,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel. “But we also want to make sure it is quality and the feel that is Platteville. … It’s (about) trying to create an inventory balance.”
Osterholz aims to develop homes in phases. Given the uncertainty of the market, he has not established price points.
“We’ve got the lumber market that’s still squirrely, and we’ve got an interest rate that looks like it’s set to increase,” Osterholz said.
Neighborhood resident Linda Witz, of 1010 Cadillac Drive, previously spoke against the proposal at a council meeting. She said she has no concerns if the altered lots do not deviate significantly from their current sizes.
“The city would be better off,” she said. “They would be getting nice homes that would be going fast. People would like to buy them.”
Replatting the subdivision will require approval from the city’s plan commission and Platteville Common Council.
“I certainly think there are people who are in the market for housing that would welcome that kind of cohesive neighborhood feel … where they can get outside and see their neighbors,” said council President Barb Daus.