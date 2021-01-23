DELHI, Iowa — Delaware Crossing Scenic Byway is one of a dozen scenic byways participating in Iowa’s Scenic Byways Passport program.
The free, digital passport encourages travelers to visit scenic byways and more than 100 unique attractions and destinations.
Geofencing at participating locations allows travelers to check-in on the passport, earning them an entry into a monthly drawing for a prize package, including an overnight stay, gift certificates and other items.
Select businesses along the byways will offer deals and discounts exclusively for passholders.
The Delaware Crossing Scenic Byway loops for nearly 36 miles of paved and gravel roads across Delaware County. The promotion will run through Dec. 31.
Passport signups are available at explore.traveliowa.com/byways.