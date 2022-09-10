A Dyersville, Iowa, woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing her stepdaughter with scissors. 

Jacey L. Meyer, 32, of Dyersville, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury, child endangerment causing bodily injury, child endangerment and false imprisonment. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt ordered the sentence. 

