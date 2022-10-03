Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Asbury, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
An Asbury business focused on holistic healing continues to grow three years after the owner’s cancer went into remission.
Restore and Renew Therapeutics, 5070 Asbury Road, Suite C, has added holistic healing services, most recently fitness classes, since it was opened by Lindsey Topping in August 2021.
“The reaction that I’ve gotten has been really good,” Topping said. “We’ve kept growing every single month, which shows that this is a need and people like it.”
Topping, who is a physical therapist, decided to start the business after being diagnosed with cancer in 2017. She has been in remission since 2019.
“I was reaching out to all kinds of holistic cancer treatment options — acupuncture, chiropractors, massage, infrared saunas,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, everybody needs to be doing this right now and not wait until a cancer diagnosis.”
At the start, Restore and Renew had Topping’s physical therapy services and two infrared saunas.
Since then, she has brought in people to do other services, such as massage therapy and acupuncture.
The fitness classes began in August, Topping said. Four classes are offered: strength training, circuit training, a functional fitness class to increase strength and flexibility and an “essential fitness” class for a full-body workout.
Today, Topping also is opening a cold-pressed juice bar. She said six juices will be offered on rotation.
Topping hopes to continue growing her business, with goals of adding an oxygen chamber, nurse practitioner and chiropractor.
“What I like best is when cancer clients come in,” she said. “They come in with all these questions and are faced with this big diagnosis, and I can tell them what I’ve gone through and the information that I used. They’re healing themselves when they come here.”
Restore and Renew Therapeutics is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The business can be reached at 563-583-0596 and found online at restoreandrenewtherapeutics.com.
