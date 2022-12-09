Two Dubuque residents recently pleaded guilty in federal court for selling fentanyl in the city, with the woman continuing to do so even after the man was arrested.
Fallon C. Murphy, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, while Jose Soto-Guzman, 47, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports that Soto-Guzman admitted to selling fentanyl to heroin users in the Dubuque area from March to June
"Soto-Guzman admitted that during the conspiracy, he regularly traveled to La Crosse, Wis., to purchase at least 4 grams of fentanyl from his source, which he then sold with Murphy in Dubuque," a press release states. "Between March and June 2022, investigators conducted five controlled purchases from Soto‑Guzman and Murphy. The drugs purchased contained fentanyl, but some of the fentanyl was mixed with heroin and some with methamphetamine. During one of the controlled buys in late June 2022, Soto-Guzman indicated to the undercover officer purchasing the drugs from him that he had customers who had overdosed."
Two days later, officers executed a search warrant at the Dubuque residence of Murphy and Soto‑Guzman. They found a pistol belonging to Soto‑Guzman, who was prohibited from having a gun due to prior felony convictions. He was arrested at that time.
But Murphy continued to get fentanyl from La Crosse to sell in Dubuque, the release states. In late July, she went to La Crosse to buy more drugs, and officers stopped the vehicle in which she was a passenger upon her return to Dubuque.
"When the police stopped her vehicle, Murphy concealed the drugs inside her body to avoid detection," the release states.
Officers later recovered the nearly 10 grams of fentanyl.
Sentencing hearings for the two have not been scheduled yet.
Murphy faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Soto-Guzman faces up to 60 years in prison, a $4 million fine and six years to a lifetime of supervised release.