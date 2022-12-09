Two Dubuque residents recently pleaded guilty in federal court for selling fentanyl in the city, with the woman continuing to do so even after the man was arrested. 

Fallon C. Murphy, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, while Jose Soto-Guzman, 47, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location and possession of a firearm by a felon. 