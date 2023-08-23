Police said two Florida women were involved in a fraudulent check-cashing spree in Dubuque and elsewhere in Iowa.

Christine D. Walsh, 58, of Plantation, Fla., and Sarethya L. Downing, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., both were arrested at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Central Avenue. Walsh was arrested on charges of first-degree fraudulent practice-forgery, first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Downing was arrested on charges of first-degree fraudulent practice-forgery and ongoing criminal conduct.

