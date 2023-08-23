Police said two Florida women were involved in a fraudulent check-cashing spree in Dubuque and elsewhere in Iowa.
Christine D. Walsh, 58, of Plantation, Fla., and Sarethya L. Downing, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., both were arrested at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Central Avenue. Walsh was arrested on charges of first-degree fraudulent practice-forgery, first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Downing was arrested on charges of first-degree fraudulent practice-forgery and ongoing criminal conduct.
Court documents state that police responded at 4:17 p.m. Monday to DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3465 Asbury Road, for a report of check fraud.
DuTrac staff reported that an individual later identified as Walsh fraudulently cashed multiple checks between 11:55 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. Monday at multiple DuTrac branches both in Dubuque and outside Dubuque, court documents state.
The checks belonged to five individuals and all were made out to a DuTrac customer living in Davenport, Iowa, who earlier had reported having her purse stolen.
Camera footage from the various DuTrac branches was used to determine a vehicle related to the incident. Footage showed Walsh driving the vehicle at each bank location, documents state.
Police used traffic camera footage to identify the vehicle traveling through Dubuque to DuTrac branches. At one point, Illinois license plates on the vehicle were swapped for Michigan license plates.
Police tracked the vehicle to the 2900 block of Central Avenue and stopped it.
Walsh, Downing and two other individuals from Florida were occupants in the vehicle. Documents state that Walsh was taken into custody and admitted to the thefts, telling police the vehicle’s occupants had driven from Florida to Iowa in a single day, arriving on Saturday.
Walsh told police a group of men involved in the fraudulent check scheme broke into cars to obtain checkbooks and personal identification, then passed the items to a group of women to commit the frauds, documents state.
Prior to being arrested on an out-of-state warrant, Downing was in possession of a purse containing $11,540, some of which was contained in a DuTrac envelope, documents state.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said authorities continue to investigate the incident.
“We believe there were others involved in this criminal scheme, and additional charges are possible,” Welsh said.