GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A man drowned Saturday in the Mississippi River near the spillway of Lock and Dam No. 10 in Guttenberg.
Shaun Oppenheimer, 54, of Quasqueton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a press release Sunday from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when Oppenheimer and another man were fishing in a 14-foot flatboat in a restricted area near the low-head dam, the release states.
The boat was caught in a turbulent area and began taking on water.
Oppenheimer went overboard. Neither Oppenheimer nor the operator of the boat — whose name was not released — was wearing a personal flotation device, although the boat did have them on board, according to the release.