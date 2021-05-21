Monster Truck Racing League
Today, Jackson County Fairgrounds,
1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
7:30 p.m. Giant national TV trucks, extreme pro quads, monster truck fan zone, monster truck rides and more. Purchase tickets in advance at www.tinyurl.com/zp334dfd or purchase at the gate. Gate tickets are cash only. Cost: $15 ages 13 and over; $12 ages 3 to 12. VIP experience and premium combo tickets also available. Visit website for details.
Mommy & Me Tea Party
Saturday, Fig Leaf Shoptique, 345 Bluff St.
1 to 2:30 p.m. Girls and guys, put on your fanciest attire, shine your shoes and bring mom to Fig Leaf for an afternoon of appetizers and fun drinks (including tea, of course). All children will receive a souvenir fan, a tea cup and a hat to decorate. Cost: Free. For details, call 563-588-3160.
Architecture Days: Jackson Park Walking Tour
Saturday, 15th and Iowa streets.
10 a.m. Join Duane Hagerty, of Heritage Works, and Jason Neises, of the Dubuque Community Foundation, and explore the cultural and architectural history of the Jackson Park neighborhood. This tour caps off a week of recognition of architectural art in Dubuque. Cost: Free.
CROP Hunger Walk
Saturday, Murphy Park in Dubuque
The event will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. Individuals and teams also can register online. Americana Band will provide music. At 10, an opening blessing and dedication to the memory of longtime volunteers Dorothy Krayer and Anita Therese Hayes, Sisters of Charity, BVM, will take place. Route follows South Grandview to St. Elias Church, 419 N. Grandview Ave., and returns to Murphy Park. Find more information at https://tinyurl.com/kpjeckwa.
Citizens Science Workshop
Sunday, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa.
10 a.m. Spend the morning learning how to be a citizen scientist. Learn about butterfly tagging, pollinator monitoring, water testing, bluebird house monitoring and how to adopt a trail, prairie or woodlot. Learn the steps and get the resources to conduct projects with your family. A hike will follow. Cost: Free. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/seez8588.