A leading figure of Dubuque’s publishing industry died 25 years ago this month.
William C. Brown founded a publishing company bearing his name in 1944 after acquiring the accounts of his employer, a publisher exiting the business.
Brown remained the majority owner of the firm until the 1980s. The family sold all but three of the company’s entities — Kendall/Hunt, Westmark Enterprises and what was then known as Midway Hotel — to The Times Mirror Co. in 1992.
McGraw-Hill purchased Dubuque-based Times Mirror Higher Education Group in 1996.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Brown’s death in its Feb. 26, 1995, edition.
WILLIAM C. BROWN DIESWilliam C. Brown, founder of the Dubuque-based William C. Brown Company Publishers, died Saturday in Vero Beach, Fla., at the age of 83.
Brown started the internationally known textbook publisher in Dubuque in 1944. He remained majority owner until 1986 and served as chairman of the board until 1992, when the company was sold to The Times Mirror Co.
Brown was National Publisher of the Year in 1990. He was named Outstanding Business Leader of Dubuque in 1982.
Brown was a founding member of Life Investors Insurance Company of America.
“He was obviously an outstanding businessman in this community,” said his son-in-law, Mark C. Falb, president and chief executive officer of Westmark Enterprises and chairman and CEO of Kendall/Hunt Publishing. “He cared a great deal about the people who worked at the company. He truly loved the publishing industry.”
Brown was born Nov. 12, 1911, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He moved to Dubuque with his parents.
In October 1944, Brown faced a dilemma which resulted in a major turn in his life.
The John S. Swift Co., of St. Louis, was considering discontinuing a unit in its offset printing division — the part of the company for which Brown was a district sales manager based in Dubuque. So, to save his livelihood, Brown bought the rights to 26 manuals and workbooks, opened a fledgling business in his hometown — an unlikely Midwestern city for a publishing company — and turned it into a textbook publishing empire.
Using savings and an expanded mortgage on his home, Brown opened a shop at 973 Main St., with one full-time and one part-time employee.
As the business grew, Brown moved into the Fischer Building and later to a site on South Locust Street. In 1971, construction began on a $1 million office and production plant on a 14-acre site on Kerper Boulevard.
Walter Peterson, former president of University of Dubuque, described Brown, a longtime UD board member, as “truly a great man, an inspiration for me.”