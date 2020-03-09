ELKADER, Iowa — The insurer for Clayton County will pay $350,000 to the family of a Dyersville man who hanged himself in the county jail as part of a settlement.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig recently approved the settlement, deeming it “fair, reasonable and in the best interest” of the family members, who filed a wrongful-death suit on behalf of themselves, their son’s estate and his two minor children.
Michael Breckenfelder, 32, was incarcerated on Nov. 6, 2016, on domestic assault and burglary charges. He was found unresponsive in jail the next day. Court documents state Breckenfelder hanged himself using jail-supplied clothing.
He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where doctors said he would not recover from his comatose state. His family took him off life support, and he died on Nov. 11, 2016, documents state.
Under the settlement, Iowa Communities Assurance Pool will pay $350,000. About $143,000 will cover the family’s attorneys’ fees, with the remainder being used to buy annuities for Breckenfelder’s two young daughters.
“(Michael) had a tremendous relationship with his two girls, who were in his care 50% of the time,” said Mark Roeder, an attorney for the family. “They are very saddened by the loss, and they miss their father dearly. It was an extraordinary tragedy for them. ... They’re satisfied with the settlement.”
Additionally, EMC Insurance Co. will pay $15,000 to his parents, Kenneth and Margaret Breckenfelder, for the loss of consortium as a result of their son’s death. EMC is paying as the insurer for Brandon Taylor in his capacity as a Strawberry Point, Iowa, police officer.
Taylor was involved in Breckenfelder’s arrest and also worked part time as a Clayton County jailer. He was named individually in the suit, along with Sheriff Michael Tschirgi, jail staff and sheriff’s department deputies.
In the suit, the family members stated that they were advised by jail staff not to bail out their son — who had drugs in his system — because he would be safer in jail, where he could be monitored.
They alleged a failure to train jail staff, supervise and protect, negligence and loss of support and companionship for family members.
“There were issues about whether security checks were being performed related to the policy of the Clayton County Jail,” Roeder said. “There were issues concerning whether Michael should have been placed on a more-intensive security check schedule given what the jailers knew or should have known about him from information available after he was arrested.
“There (were) multiple indications that he was suicidal. Under the law, the jail has a duty to protect inmates against self-harm. ... I believe, and they (the family) believe, the settlement took into account the county’s alleged negligence.”
The county denies the claims and the settlement does not reflect an admission of liability, said Les Reddick, an attorney representing Clayton County.
Reddick, in court filings, argued Breckenfelder and his parents had comparative fault in his death, and that jail staff would have provided a reasonable standard of care for Breckenfelder had his parents mentioned his suicidal statements.
“Had they been told, he said, ‘You’ll never see me again,’ there’s no doubt the deputies would have gone into his cell ... and see what his frame of mind was,” Reddick said. “... The settlement to me reflects a fairly strong defense to the case. Potential verdict amounts .... can be substantial. And (members of the family) were making claims of between $2.6 million and $3 million. We felt it was a fair settlement.”
Tschirgi did not return a message seeking comment for this story.