Wisconsin-Iowa Shopping News announced that Desiree Whalen joined as a customer service representative and sales assistant.
•
Tucker Freight Lines Inc. announced hiring:
Maddy Meyer as office coordinator.
Robin Bratton as payroll and billing specialist.
The business also announced promoting:
Shawn Strief to chief financial officer.
Cody McClain to vice president of safety and human resources.
Shuree Behr to director of recruiting and marketing.
Jordan Pape to senior director of assets and properties.
Lynn Berning to risk and compliance manager.
Dylan Oldfather to safety and compliance manager.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced hiring Terri Berning as payroll manager.
Heartland Financial also announced promoting:
Donald Reiter and Zach Johnson to data engineer II.
Dawn McCann to reconcilement and control specialist.
Samantha Thomas to reconcilement and control specialist senior.
Jacob Sturm to director of data analytics internal audit.
Kurt Weland to deposit operations production manager.
Aaron Skrocki to director of process improvement.
•
MedOne Pharmacy Benefits Solutions announced hiring:
Natalie Droeske as a marketing specialist.
Makayla Bellis as a pharmacy technician.
Grace Kroeger as a data entry specialist.
It also announced promoting:
Kate Morgan to clinical pharmacist II.
Mary Jo Harris to data entry specialist II.
Shelby Jones to clinical programs manager.
•
Mi-T-M Corp. announced that Luke “Otis” Bonert was promoted to fabrication operations manager. In his new position, he will assist the director of fabrication with operation strategies and processes to ensure the achievement of division goals. He will ensure all machinery, equipment and facilities are properly managed and maintained.
•
University of Dubuque inducted Mark Sinton, associate professor of chemistry, and Jim Romagna, head of the Department of Health, Wellness, and Sport and assistant professor of health, wellness, and sport, into its Faculty Hall of Fame.