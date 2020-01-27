A Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer lost more than $5 million in its last quarter.
Flexsteel Industries Inc. on Monday reported a loss of $5.4 million in the second quarter of its fiscal year. The quarter ended on Dec. 31. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company reported earnings of $1.6 million.
Despite the poor quarter, the company still is outpacing its full-year results from the previous fiscal year.
Through the first six months of the fiscal year, Flexsteel has recorded net income of $4.17 million, compared with $2.87 million at this point last year.
Flexsteel's net sales were $102.9 million in the second quarter, down from $118.4 million in the same quarter last year. Net sales are $203.3 million through the fiscal year's first six months, about $28 million lower than the same time period from the previous year.
Growth in e-commerce sales provided positive news. The company reported a 30% increase in such sales during the second quarter, compared to the same three-month period in 2018.
Flexsteel Industries will host a conference call Tuesday morning to discuss the latest results.