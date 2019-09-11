UnityPoint Clinic and University of Dubuque’s physician assistant program will host a pair of “teddy bear clinics” in Dubuque.
The first will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Dubuque Farmers Market at the corner of Iowa and West 11th streets.
The second will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, during the Kids Expo at Grand River Center.
Children and families are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal to the event. Kids will receive “hands-on experience with common medical equipment in a fun, stress-free environment to ease anxiety with children when they go to the doctor,” according to a press release.