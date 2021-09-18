BELLEVUE, Iowa -- A person died after falling from a bluff at Bellevue State Park this morning.

Local authorities were notified that a person had fallen from a bluff at 4:21 a.m. today, a press release states. The victim, who is not named in release, was pronounced dead at the site. 

Iowa Department of Natural Resources and state Division of Criminal Investigation officials are investigating the incident.

The release notes that Bellevue State Park remains open.

