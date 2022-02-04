The City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department will reopen a waiting list for a federal rental assistance program.

The city will accept applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to a press release.

The program provides rental assistance for income-eligible households. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets income limits that determine eligibility.

A link to the income limits is available at cityofdubuque.org/HCV.

Applications will be available at cityofdubuque.org/housing and at the Housing and Community Development Department, 350 W. Sixth St., Suite 312. They also are available upon request by calling 563-589-4230 or by emailing housing@cityofdubuque.org.

Lottery preference will be given to non-elderly people with disabilities and their families.

Tags

Recommended for you