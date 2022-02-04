Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department will reopen a waiting list for a federal rental assistance program.
The city will accept applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to a press release.
The program provides rental assistance for income-eligible households. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets income limits that determine eligibility.
A link to the income limits is available at cityofdubuque.org/HCV.
Applications will be available at cityofdubuque.org/housing and at the Housing and Community Development Department, 350 W. Sixth St., Suite 312. They also are available upon request by calling 563-589-4230 or by emailing housing@cityofdubuque.org.
Lottery preference will be given to non-elderly people with disabilities and their families.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.