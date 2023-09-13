Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A popular fall event returns to Dubuque County this month.
Czipar’s Apple Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at Czipar’s Apple Orchard, 8610 U.S. 52 South, according to an online announcement.
Admission is free. Apples and pumpkins will be available for purchase.
Food and beverages available for purchase include caramel apples, homemade apple pies, cider, cider donuts and kettlecorn.
The event also features kids’ games and live music.
Call 563-582-7476 or visit facebook.com/cziparsorchard for more information.
