Hugo Hauta, 5, sat at an electronic drum kit at Centrally Rooted in Dubuque on Monday, using two drumsticks to tap out a jaunty beat.
“I like the cymbal the best,” said Hugo, giving the percussion instrument another whack.
Hugo’s father, Nolan Hauta, helped his younger son Milo, 4, put on a pair of headphones connected to another drum kit, and the boy began drumming away like his brother.
“It’s getting louder, isn’t it?” Nolan asked, as Milo smiled.
The Dubuque family was checking out the Exploration Labs, rooms in which people can use various art and music supplies on a free, drop-in basis, that Centrally Rooted debuted Monday.
“The whole idea for both of these labs is to create a space where individuals can come and explore and express and not have to feel limited by things like financial constraints,” said Callie Mescher FitzGerald, founder of the Dubuque-based nonprofit, which offers music lessons, classes and therapy as part of its mission to support brain health through creative expression.
She said starting the Exploration Labs fulfills a major organizational goal.
“We’re giving (people) the resources to tap into their motivations ... and the hope is that as that interest grows, we have some sort of programming here at Centrally Rooted where they can continue to explore that interest,” she said.
The art and music labs are found on the second floor of Centrally Rooted’s 2230 Central Ave. facility.
In the art lab, artists can use materials such as paints, clay, markers, crayons and mixed media. The walls are covered with butcher paper and chalkboards, and the back wall will become a paint-by-number mural.
The adjoining music lab in which the Hautas were drumming features four keyboards and two electronic drum kits, all equipped with headphones so musicians don’t interfere with each other’s melodies.
Nolan Hauta said Milo attended Centrally Rooted’s Mindful Musicians class for children ages 0 to 6, and the family wanted to investigate the nonprofit’s newest offering.
“I just like the more free-form, exploration-based play in this (program),” Nolan Hauta said.
Kristina Castañeda, who brought her daughter Viviana Castañeda-Henkel to the Exploration Labs on Monday, echoed Hauta’s sentiments.
“Play and experimentation in a wilderness of not having an adult tell you what to do — that’s what I love about this,” Castañeda said. “And, it’s communal. Multiple kids can be in here, and there’s this natural kind of mentorship that happens between all ages.”
Mescher FitzGerald said the Exploration Labs were funded by a $2,400 grant from Sustainable Dubuque, as well as part of a $15,000 grant from Dubuque’s Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The labs will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they will be supervised by Centrally Rooted adult staff members. Artists of all ages are welcome to drop in, although those age 11 and younger should be accompanied by an adult.