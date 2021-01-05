A comedian known for his appearances on the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Show” is returning to Dubuque.
Donnie Baker will take the stage of Five Flags Theater on Friday, Feb. 12, as part of the Verlo Mattress Winter Comedy Series, the facility announced Monday.
Due to the scheduling of Baker, the performance by Mark Poolos and John Russell has been moved from Saturday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, April 17, according to a press release.
Advance tickets for Baker’s show are $25 to $35, plus fees. They can be bought at the Five Flags box office or at FiveFlagsCenter.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold to ensure physical distancing among attendees.