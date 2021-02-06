The tri-state area already had seen more than its fair share of snow this winter, and Thursday only brought more.
National Weather Service officials recorded 5.2 inches of snow in Dubuque, bringing the snowfall total since Dec. 1 to 44.3 inches — 21 inches more than the average at this point in the season.
Dubuque and the surrounding area have seen consistent snowfalls despite average temperatures remaining relatively normal for the season, said Alex Gibbs, a meteorologist with National Weather Service.
“The snow is above average, but the winter season is more average if you look at temperature and wind and things like that,” Gibbs said.
Elsewhere in Iowa, weather observers reported 5.5 inches in Dyersville and Maquoketa and 6 inches in the Rickardsville area. Bellevue received 5 inches; Manchester and Elkader, 4.1 inches each; and Guttenberg, 4.
In Illinois, Elizabeth recorded 4.5 inches and Stockton, 3.3.
In Wisconsin, 5.9 inches of snow fell in Cassville, 5 inches near Lancaster, 4.8 inches in the Prairie du Chien area and 4 inches in Fennimore.
The heavy snowfall on Thursday led to well over 100 crashes and vehicles sliding off the road throughout the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his department responded to 10 crashes in which damage was reported, while the number of incidents in which vehicles just slid off roadways had not been fully tabulated when he spoke to the TH. No injuries were reported, however.
“We’re still trying to clean up and get the cars out of the ditch,” Kennedy said. “We can tell you that it’s probably more than normal.”
In the City of Dubuque, police responded to 16 crashes Thursday, none of which resulted in injuries.
“We responded to more accidents this snowfall than we did the previous two snowfalls,” Lt. Ted McClimon said.
In Grant County, Wis., 60 calls for crashes were received Thursday by the sheriff’s department. The Lafayette County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department reported 20 calls for vehicles off roadways, and the Jackson County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Department received 14 reports of vehicles driving into ditches.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., the sheriff’s department reported 32 incidents of motorists requiring assistance and five of property damage.
Kennedy said weather conditions on Thursday were particularly conducive for crashes, pointing to the sharp temperature drops and high winds.
“There was a point where I could feel my car getting pushed by the wind,” he said. “If someone wasn’t being careful, it could happen pretty rapidly.”
The snowfall is predicted to continue this weekend as temperatures drop.
Gibbs said National Weather Service currently predicts snowfall might occur again today in Dubuque County, with temperatures reaching lows of 14 degrees below zero and wind chills dropping to as low as 30 degrees below zero tonight.
While snowfall totals remain high for the year, they still have a long way to go before approaching Dubuque’s snowfall record of 84.8 inches in 2008.