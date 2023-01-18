GALENA, Ill. — This week, Carmela Cordero helped translate the specifics of funeral home protocols for a grieving family who needed part of the conversation translated into a language spoken by only 120,000 people worldwide.
Cordero handled the first leg, translating from English to Spanish, and the family members who spoke better Spanish translated the conversation into Ixil, a Mayan language native to the Guatemalan highlands.
As president and sole member of the Galena chapter of the Hispanic Council — a Bensenville, Ill.-based legal service agency that advocates on behalf of Latin American immigrants — Cordero often is called upon to offer translation services for Spanish-speaking immigrants in Galena, Dubuque and their neighboring communities.
“We help with the challenge of living in a community where their language is not spoken,” Cordero said.
The Galena chapter is one of several satellites of the Hispanic Council. While the local group helps connect local residents with immigration legal services, it functions more like a mutual aid organization, responding to community needs as they arise.
In the case of two men who died in a car crash last week, Cordero worked with law enforcement to contact next of kin, helped the family coordinate funeral services and helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral and for the return of the deceased to Guatemala.
Cordero is an immigrant herself. She moved from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Chicago when she was 10 and then to Galena as an adult in 2000.
She founded the Galena chapter of the Hispanic Council in 2011 after a resident died by suicide in the Jo Daviess County Jail while being held for immigration officials. Since then, the Galena chapter has become one of the Hispanic Council’s most active satellites.
“She’s a great leader with really good will, and we respect her and love her a lot,” said Luis Pelayo, who founded the Hispanic Council in 1987 and helped Cordero set up the Galena chapter.
Cordero is helped in her efforts by a network of volunteers, charitable organizations and adjacent aid agencies.
She cited Dubuque for Refugee Children and Mauricio Castaneda of Tri-States VIATS among her close contacts and also credited the financial support offered to immigrants by local churches such as First Presbyterian Church of Galena.
“There’s a lot of help in the community, both in Dubuque and Galena,” Cordero said. “They see the importance of how immigrants, especially in Galena, support the economy.”Members of her network, in turn, credit Cordero as an indispensable go-between for Spanish-speaking immigrants and the greater community.
“She is so knowledgeable, possibly the most knowledgeable about people to go to around here,” said Galena resident and First Presbyterian Church member Kathy Pearson.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
