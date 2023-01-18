GALENA, Ill. — This week, Carmela Cordero helped translate the specifics of funeral home protocols for a grieving family who needed part of the conversation translated into a language spoken by only 120,000 people worldwide.

Cordero handled the first leg, translating from English to Spanish, and the family members who spoke better Spanish translated the conversation into Ixil, a Mayan language native to the Guatemalan highlands.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.