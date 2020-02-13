GALENA, Ill. — An event welcoming the newly hired superintendent of Galena’s public schools will be held Saturday, Feb. 15.
The event to welcome Tim Vincent will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Galena Middle School, 1230 Franklin St. Light refreshments will be served, according to an event announcement.
Vincent, director of curriculum and instruction for the DeKalb school district, will start as Galena’s new superintendent on July 1. He is a 1998 graduate of Galena High School.
Vincent will permanently fill a vacancy created when Greg Herbst resigned in November. Steve Bianchetta and Craig Mathers are jointly running the district on an interim basis through the end of the school year.