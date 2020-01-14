Voters head to the polls today for a pair of special elections in Dubuque County.
Peosta is holding an election to fill a mayoral vacancy.
Jack Kalb, Larry Mescher and James Merten are running for the seat which was made vacant by the resignation of Mescher in October. Mescher later asked that his resignation be rescinded, but City Council members declined.
Farley is holding an election to a fill a vacant City Council seat.
Corey Birkel and Nick Mescher are running for the at-large position previously held by Joyce Jarding. She resigned in late October after serving on the council since 1997.
Polls close at 8 p.m. in both elections.