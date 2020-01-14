News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Police: 2nd man faces attempted murder charge in connection with Jan. 1 shooting

Voters head to polls today for special elections in Farley, Peosta

Police investigate stabbing in Dubuque

United Way hosts launch party for Over the Edge fundraising event

Rotary Club provides equipment to Dubuque health center

Dubuque imports store to close

Donations being accepted for annual Shop With a Cop event in Dubuque

Small businesses offered mixed reactions to Illinois' minimum wage hike

Area lawmakers expect changes from new Iowa House Republican leadership

Open house on Dyersville annexation study set for Wednesday

Dubuque schools officials approve plan to alleviate parking issues at Hempstead

More than 30 organizations, clubs seek volunteers at Platteville Community Involvement Fair

Manchester's street department, businesses among chamber award winners

2 area lawmakers get new committee assignments for 2020 session

Spreading smiles mark Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games in Dubuque

Informational meeting on street reconstruction set for Monday in Maquoketa

Regional Medical Center opens clinic in Dyersville

Lafayette County Fairest of the Fair places 5th in state competition

Grant County organizations encouraged to apply for tourism grants