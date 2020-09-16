Police arrested a man accused of two assaults.
Tyrone S. Watson, 44, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Queen Street on charges of domestic assault, domestic assault with strangulation, second-degree harassment, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts and outstanding warrants charging willful injury, assault with injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief and probation violation.
Court documents state that Watson assaulted Deneisha N. Moore, 36, of 1293 Bluff St., No. 1, on Saturday in the area of Queen and Henry streets.
Documents state that Watson assaulted Lorenzo Davis Jr., 23, of 667 W. Third St., on March 15, breaking Davis’ jaw.