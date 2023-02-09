Fontae Buelow
Fontae C. Buelow (center) and his defense attorneys react to the guilty verdict as it is read at his first appeal of his murder conviction at the Clinton County Courthouse in Clinton, Iowa, June 8, 2021. 

 Dave Kettering

The Iowa Supreme Court recently denied the application for further review of a Dubuque man’s murder conviction and sentence.

Fontae C. Buelow, 31, was appealing his second-degree murder conviction. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, at his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.

