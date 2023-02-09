Fontae C. Buelow (center) and his defense attorneys react to the guilty verdict as it is read at his first appeal of his murder conviction at the Clinton County Courthouse in Clinton, Iowa, June 8, 2021.
The Iowa Supreme Court recently denied the application for further review of a Dubuque man’s murder conviction and sentence.
Fontae C. Buelow, 31, was appealing his second-degree murder conviction. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, at his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
The Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Buelow’s case in November and filed an opinion in December upholding the conviction. Buelow’s application for further review was submitted to the Iowa Supreme Court on Dec. 22.
Recommended for you
In his appeal, Buelow’s attorneys argued that there was plenty of evidence presented at Buelow’s 2021 trial to show that Link stabbed herself, causing her death.
Buelow first was found guilty of second-degree murder during a 2018 trial. But in 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction and granted him a new trial.
The Court of Appeals ruled at the time that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial, and those records were central to Buelow’s 2021 retrial. Prosecutors argued that Buelow killed Link during an argument after a night out drinking, while Buelow’s attorneys maintained Link stabbed herself after Buelow broke up with her. Jurors convicted Buelow of the killing.