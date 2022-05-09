A Dubuque fundraiser benefiting local nonprofit organizations will return this year for the first time since 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are on sale for the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dubuque Dances with the Stars, slated for June 4, at Five Flags Center.
A reception will take place at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.
This year, eight local leaders will dance to raise funds on behalf of Dubuque nonprofit organizations.
They are:
Since its inception in 2019, Dubuque Dances with the Stars has raised about $3 million for nonprofit organizations.
Tickets are $50 and can be bought at the Five Flags box office or by calling 563-589-4254.
