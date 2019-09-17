More than 20 local restaurants will donate 10% of their sales to support Dubuque’s public schools on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Dubuque’s Dine Out for Public Schools event is a collaborative effort by local restaurants and Foundation for Dubuque Public School.
“The goal is to encourage (Dubuque Community Schools) families and Dubuque residents to dine at participating restaurants in an effort to drive business at local eateries while fundraising for the district,” according to a press release.
Participating restaurants are 7 Hills Brewing Co., Adobos Mexican Grill, Applebee’s, Caroline’s Restaurant, Dairy Queen on East 16th Street, Falbo Bros. Pizzeria, Fazoli’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Houlihan’s, Junction 21, Knockout Melts, Magoo’s Pizza, Oolong Asian Cuisine, Pancheros, Pita Pit, Subway locations at 2200 John F. Kennedy Road and 2612 Dodge St., Town Clock Inn, two Wendy’s locations and Your Pie.
Additionally, Old Chicago in Dubuque will donate 10% of its net sales from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first Monday of each month during the school year to the foundation.
Contact Amy Unmacht at amyu@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700 for more information.