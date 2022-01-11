Sorry, an error occurred.
Police said gunshots damaged a residence Sunday night in Dubuque.
Officers responded at 9:14 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Almond Street after a shooting was reported, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“Officers located damage to the residence at 506 Almond St. and, based on evidence at the scene, were able to confirm that shots were fired,” McClimon said.
There were no reports of injuries, and no arrests have been made.
“We’re still actively investigating the case,” McClimon said.
He said it was the first instance of gunshots being fired with criminal intent in 2022 in Dubuque. There were 21 such incidents in 2021.
