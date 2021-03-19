The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jonathan Gomez-Bello, 19, of 611 University Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while barred.
- Michael J. Harkey, 25, of 1876 Key Way Drive, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Harkey assaulted Jessica S. Peters, 24, of the same address.
- Jean M. Jackson, 65, of 1258 Elm St., was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of assault. Court documents state that Jackson assaulted Green Cab driver Jennifer A. Clark, 29, inside her cab at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Nicholas R. Kennel, 33, of 513 Garfield Ave., No. 206, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday in the area of James and West Third streets on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving under suspension.