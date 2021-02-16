Two people vying for the Dubuque City Council Ward 1 seat will face off during a candidate forum this week.
Susan Farber and John Pregler will participate in the League of Women Voters of Dubuque event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The two candidates advanced in the primary election earlier this month and now are on the ballot in the March 2 special election.
The forum will be broadcast live on Dubuque City Channel 8 or digital 117.2, as well as online at tinyurl.com/1og3wcew.
The candidates will answer questions from league members, as well as those submitted by residents.
Questions for the candidates can be mailed to League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 123, Dubuque, IA 52004 or submitted at https://bit.ly/3jRLMje.