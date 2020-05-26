DARLINGTON, Wis. -- The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors will develop a capital improvement plan, officials announced.
The board recently approved a contract with public accounting and tax advisory firm Baker Tilly at a cost of up to $19,825.
The plan should take approximately 12 to 14 weeks to develop.
A spokesman with Baker Tilly said that, with the county considering proposals to build a new hospital, long-term-care facility, county jail and law enforcement center, fairgrounds and multipurpose building, it is an ideal time to develop a plan, as well as funding sources for those projects and the impact they would have on the county mill rate.
The plan would seek to develop a policy for the county concerning capital improvement projects, including who should be involved and the importance of public involvement.
It also would aim to be flexible, so the county could adjust to changing times and the availability of finances.