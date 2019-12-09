SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 John F. Kennedy Road.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department sponsors.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Merry Mix & Mingle, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St. Celebrate the holidays at the Young Professionals of Dubuque’s Merry Mix & Mingle holiday party, with hors d’oeuvres.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Vertical Jump Park Family Night, noon, Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominoes and cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Featuring soulful, big band versions of holiday classics, such as “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World” and “Brazilian Sleigh Ride.”
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
A Motown Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. The Motown Experience is a world-class vocal group, featuring past and present members of legendary groups such as The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Catch a flick in the second floor screening room. Film titles announced on Facebook.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Geek Out! Book Club: “Oryx & Crake,” by Margaret Atwood, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. For those 18 and older, who enjoy quirky genres: Science fiction, fantasy, young adult, apocalyptic and cyberpunk. No registration required.
LEARNING
Today
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Create splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Projects can take as few as 15 minutes. For grades 6-12.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in an interactive environment. Running weekly, the program matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice. Registration required. For grades 1-5.
Tuesday
Baby & Me Tours, 9 a.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St. A 30-minute tour of museum exhibitions, focused on shapes, colors and textures, for babies and their caregivers.
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Explore and create at three creation stations. For kindergarten and older.
Makerspace Grand Opening, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn about the Makerspace’s upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
Highland Community College Lifelong Learning: Pics on my Android — Now What? 1 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Learn how to transfer images from your phone, tablet or digital camera to computer or laptop, edit them and share them on social media or through email.
Southwest Arterial Public Information Meeting, 9 a.m., Fire Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Local residents can learn about design changes and the status of the Southwest Arterial project.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Milk Parties, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A support group for moms and breastfeeding babies of all ages, as well as pumping moms and pregnant women. Share your victories and receive help with your challenges.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group, 5 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1100 Carmel Drive, studio room of the Caritas Center. Details: 563-663-0202.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFGD, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dyersville (Iowa), 1111 Third St. SW.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group. 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups. Details: 815-541-3977.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Prenatal Breastfeeding Class, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A hands-on, interactive class to help you meet your baby and start the breastfeeding journey. Attendees are encouraged to bring a support person.
Social Security Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Life Group office, 1545 Associates Drive, suite 104. Learn to maximize social security, lower taxes and control your health care expenses in retirement.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Food & Drink
Tuesday
Meats for the Holidays, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606, 563-663-5223 or sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge,
12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. With a group of three to five of your smartest friends. Prizes awarded to members of the winning team. The theme is “The Holidays.”
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:15-4 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.