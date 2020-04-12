Question: Is there any threat of the COVID-19 virus being transmitted by washing clothes at a laundromat?
Answer: Dr. Bobby Koneru, medical liaison for the COVID-19 response team in Dubuque County, said the risk of transmitting the virus by using laundry machines is probably not high.
Using detergent to wash your clothes should be a deterrent for the virus, as should heat from dryers.
“I can’t say for certain that (the heat in a dryer) would kill the virus, but I would think that wouldn’t be too high of a risk,” Koneru said.
He said that in general, risks associated with going to a laundromat would be about the same as visiting any other space. People should be diligent about washing their hands and staying at least 6 feet apart from others.
Managers of Dubuque laundromats also said they have been taking precautions.
At Giant Wash, staff are sanitizing washers and dryers in between uses, cleaning the bathroom after each use and wiping down tables in the facility, manager Jessica Keuter said.
At Laundry Max, staff are wiping down surfaces used by customers after they leave the business, as well as wiping down all surfaces every two hours, manager Linda Stierman said. Staff also have set up a sanitation station that customers can use to clean surfaces when an attendant is not on duty.
Officials from the Coin Laundry Association recommend several steps to reduce the spread COVID-19.
They include not shaking dirty laundry, washing items on the warmest appropriate setting and drying items completely, using the right amount of soap and cleaning clothes baskets and carts, according to the association’s website.
Question: Does COVID-19 get killed when it is processed at water plants? What about when it enters septic tank systems?
Answer: According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the “virus that causes COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water,” and conventional water treatment methods should remove the virus, according to the agency’s website.
The CDC also is reviewing information on whether the virus can spread through sewage systems, but officials believe the risk of transmission is low, and “there is no evidence to date that this has occurred.”
Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say that while septic tanks do not disinfect, they would expect “a properly managed septic system to treat COVID-19 the same way it safely manages other viruses often found in wastewater,” according to the agency’s website.
Standard processes at wastewater treatment plants also should be effective to treat the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the EPA.